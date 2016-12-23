A “flea market” event is held to raise awareness of how to manege money and improve sociability and language ability among children at Miaofengshan Kindergarten, Beijing, Dec. 27 2016.
The opening ceremony of public talk series themed “Join hands to host a great Olympic Winter Games” was held at Tuanjiehu Cultural Center, Chaoyang District, Beijing, on December 23, 2016.
“The Mermaid” and “Zootopia” took top positions as the 2016 top grossing domestic and foreign film in China.
国家新闻出版广电总局电影局发布2016年中国票房统计数据，2016年国产片票房冠军和进口片票房冠军分别是《美人鱼》和《疯狂动物城》。
Today we call the first day of a year “yuan dan”. Do you really know the festival? Which day did it fall in history? Which country first celebrates it?
今天我们把阳历新年的第一天称为元旦，但你真的了解元旦吗？历史上的元旦都是哪一天？最先庆祝元旦的又是哪个国家？……
Ice and snow activities will be the highlight of the New Year holidays in 20 parks of Beijing. Since Beijing and Zhangjiakou won the bidding of the host cities of 2022 Winter Games, ice and snow sports have gained momentum in the capital.
元旦小长假，北京市公园风景区将推出38项精品文化活动，包括体验冰雪项目、感受传统文化、参与休闲娱乐、游园赏景赏花四大类型。其中，冰雪项目是今年的一大亮点，市民可以在20家公园景区参与。
